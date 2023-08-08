Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rakhi Sawant shows support for her favorite contestant; Can you guess who?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently making waves as the Salman Khan-hosted show is nearing its end. The show eliminated contestants Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode in a double elimination round and now has only six contestants in the house. The popular show enjoys immense popularity due to the drama it brings. Now, with only a few days left for the Grand Finale, many celebrities have come forward to show their support for their favorite contestants. Rakhi Sawant also opened up about her favorite contestant.

Who is Rakhi Sawant's favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant?

Today, the actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant uploaded a post showing her support for the bubbly contestant, Manisha Rani. Uploading a photo of Manisha Rani decked in ethnic attire, she wrote, "She’s the best entertainer as far !! Please support her and vote for my favorite. Hamari rani." The caption on the photo reads, "Vote for Bihar Ki Shaan, Manisha Rani." Manisha Rani has gained popularity for speaking her heart out and her funny antics inside the house. Not just Rakhi Sawant, but many viewers shared that they could relate to her and love her stint inside the house.

Take a look at the post here:

About Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of th entertainment and showbiz world for a long time. She never steps away from the limelight and continues making headlines for her controversial remarks and outfit choices. She has been seen on several seasons of the controversial show including Bigg Boss 1, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15, and Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Apart from this, other reality shows that she was part of were Nach Baliye 3, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, and Bigg Toss, among others. Rakhi also has a few films, music videos, and TV serials to her credit.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Meanwhile, the contestants currently locked inside the house include Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. In the most recent episode, the social media influencer Uorfi Javed entered the house to interact with the contestants. Reportedly, she will design the outfits of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa achieves this milestone; any guesses?