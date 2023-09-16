Bigg Boss OTT 2 Reunion: Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav and others at success bash

Bigg Boss OTT 2 entertained the viewers and gave one of the best seasons. Contestants from different backgrounds; Bollywood star, social media influencers, and television actors, among others, participated to make the show successful. Elvish Yadav emerged as the season's winner, with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani as the first and second runner-up, respectively. Elvish created history by becoming the first wild-card entrant to win the show. Now, to celebrate the success of the season, the makers threw a grand success bash yesterday in Mumbai.

Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, and others at Bigg Boss OTT 2 success party

It was a star-studded evening last night as the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 attended the success party at a renowned hotel in the city. Those who marked their attendance are winner Elvish Yadav, and finalists Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. Others including Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, and Cyrus Broacha also attended the party. Since Jad Hadid is not in the country, he had to give it a miss. What caught everyone's attention is first and second-runner-ups, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani gave the party a miss. The reason for their absence is not known.

Check out some of the photos and videos from Bigg Boss OTT 2 success bash:

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, the new BFFS in town also attended the party. They arrived together, twinning in red. While Pooja Bhatt looked ravishing in a red pantsuit, Bebika wore a red shimmery gown. While interacting with the media, Pooja Bhatt revealed that they were twinning co-incidentally. She said, "Great minds think alike." They uploaded a photo of posing in front of their car and wrote, "Little Red Riding Hood(s) Bring on the big bad wolves!"

Check out Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve's video here:

Another set of best friends, Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri also arrived at the party together. Both of them slayed in pantsuits. While Palak chose a pink pantsuit with her blazer giving a hint of the matching bralette inside, Akanksha wore a black pantsuit. Both of them sported a sleek ponytail. At the party, they also posed with wild card entrant Aashika Bhatia.

Check out their pictures here:

Rumored lovebirds of the house, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev also marked their presence at the success bash. Falaq also posed with Bebika and shared glimpses of their times together.

Here are screenshots from the video Falaq shared:

On the other hand, netizens are curious why Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani gave the party a miss. Manisha is in Mumbai and Abhishek was also in the city a day before. They didn't comment anything about their absence at the party.

