Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan announces extension of this season; Will there be wild cards?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In the 22nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the audience got exciting news from the host Salman Khan. The season has been one of the top-viewed shows in the nation with over 400 crore minutes of viewership in a span of just 2 weeks. Salman revealed a major twist that left Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans thrilled. The show, which has captivated audiences with its intense drama and constant fights between contestants, is set to be extended for an additional two weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 gets 2 weeks extension

In the 22nd episode, Salman Khan was talking with the contestants during the third Weekend Ka Vaar. While he was slightly schooling Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz for not being vocal inside the house, he made this exciting news. Speaking of the season's popularity, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan actor firmly said that the show is going to get a two weeks extension. However, no confirmed news of wild cards has been made during the announcement. Fans are gonna have to wait to see what comes next.

This unexpected extension is a testament to the massive popularity and success of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan and the entire team expressed their gratitude to the loyal viewers who made the show a massive hit.

While making the news, the actor said, "Even though the house has been low and the Janta is still loving everyone in the house and I would like to say that the show is getting a two weeks extension.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

