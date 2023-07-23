Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan calls out Manisha Rani-Jiya showcases false personality; Weekend Ka Vaar's 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: The fifth Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with more drama content, some emotional scenes, and also contestants calling out each other. From Salman Khan calling out Manisha Rani for influencing contestants and creating forced scenarios to housemates choosing Jiya Shankar for showcasing false personality, the 5th Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was one of the special episodes.

Here are 5 unmissable spicy moments from fifth Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan calls out Manisha Rani for creating forced scenarios

In the fifth Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants were asked to name one housemate whom they think roams inside the house wearing a false personality. Even though Jiya Shankar got the most votes, Salman Khan called out Manisha Rani for not wearing a physical mask but opening a shop full of metaphorical masks. The actor also said that Manisha influences contestants and creates forced scenarios.

Salman discussed Manisha's influence on Aashika and Elvish for her own benefit, explaining that this is part of the game. He also cautioned her against playing "Love Guru," as it may look forced to the contestants and audience.

Jiya Shankar gets the most votes for showcasing a false personality

The housemates were asked to identify the two-faced contestant among them and interestingly Jiya Shankar was chosen as the most two-faced contestant by her fellow housemates. Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani hose Jiya as the two-faced contestant.

Jiya Shankar apologizes to Elvish Yadav

When Elvish was given a task where he could order all the contestants to do things according to his wish till the buzzer hits. So, Elvish asked Jiya to get him a glass of water. But the latter mixed hand wash in it and when she was confronted by Elvish, Jiya constantly refused to accept the fact. But during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Jiya for doing such a thing which could have been harmful to Elvish. Jiya apologized to Elvish and called herself "dumb."

Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav's 'paratha' argument

In the kitchen, Falaq Naaz said that if Elvish wanna eat more parathas then he can make himself which led to an argument where Elvish suggested that Falaq should visit his NGO. Later, Elvish discussed the matter with Manisha and Abhishek questioning Falaq's argumentative behavior.

Bebika Dhurve complains about Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt who is the current captain of the house, ordered Bebika to resolve the food situation. Bebika talked to Falaq and complained about how Pooja suddenly flipped and got aggressive with her, to which the latter told her to not overthink and talk behind her back about the captain. This created a huge argument between them. However, later, Pooja and Bebika were seen hugging each other as they solved the argument between each other.

