Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan confirms hosting the show in this interesting promo

Salman Khan, the celebrated Bollywood superstar is one of the rare film stars who tasted immense success when they stepped into the world of television. The Bhaijaan of Hindi cinema earned tremendous popularity as the host of the Indian TV industry's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. However, when the celebrated show got its digital version - Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan was not a part of its first season.

Recently, Pinkvilla has Exclusively learned that Salman is finally ready to take over the Bigg Boss OTT edition, with its highly anticipated Season 2. It was also confirmed that the superstar already shot for the show's promo. Well, the reports are now officially confirmed, after Salman Khan confirmed hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the first promo of the Voot show.

Salman Khan confirms hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2

In the interesting first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan has confirmed that he is set to be back on digital platforms with the much-awaited second installment of the show. "Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India," says the superstar in the promo, now going viral on the internet. The fans of both Salman Khan and Bigg Boss show are super excited to welcome the star host to the digital edition of the show, which had created quite a stir with its unique yet controversial, first edition.

Check out the Bigg Boss OTT 2 first promo, below:

Salman's collaboration with Bigg Boss OTT 2

Earlier, Pinkvilla Exclusively learned that Salman Khan shot for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo in a Film Studio in Mumbai, on May 20, Saturday. "Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. The team is in the process of roping in the contestants,” informed a source close to the development.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

As per the reports, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to go on air in June 2023. But the official release date is not revealed yet. If the reports are to be believed, several eminent personalities from the Hindi film and television industries are on its contestants' list. The sources also suggest that the show is expected to run for over 3 months. More updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 are expected to be revealed with the upcoming promos of the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Aditya Narayan participating in Salman Khan-hosted show? Find out