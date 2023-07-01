Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan gets FURIOUS at THIS contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar; Find out who is it

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will witness an unprecedented storm of emotions and explosive drama as Salman Khan will school the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar. From Jiya having a panic attack to Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kissing; a lot happened last week. Salman Khan is set to unleash his fiery persona as he takes charge of the housemates. Tonight's episode promises intense confrontations, shocking twists, and unexpected turns.

Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT 2

As the much-anticipated episode premieres tonight, audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Salman Khan, known for his straightforward approach, will leave no stone unturned as he addresses the housemates' actions and conducts an unfiltered assessment of their behavior. With his characteristic wit and charm, he will delve into the controversies and conflicts brewing within the house. A little birdie tells us Salman Khan will lash out at Jad Hadid. Well, contestants are eagerly waiting for the host's reaction to Jad and Akanska's kissing. This received mixed responses from the audience and housemates. As Salman Khan navigates through the chaos, tensions will rise, and emotions will run high. The housemates will be on edge, aware that their actions will be dissected and scrutinized in front of a nationwide audience. With friendships being tested, alliances being formed and broken, and secrets coming to light, tonight's episode promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

But that's not all. Tonight's episode will also witness the reunion of a familiar face from the past. Abdu Rozik, a contestant from Bigg Boss 16, will stir up nostalgia and excitement among the audience as he reunites with Bhaijaan. Fans cannot wait to see Chhota Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.

The contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, and Aaliya Siddiqui. The 10 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

