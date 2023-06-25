Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan lashes out at Aaliya Siddiqui; 'We have no interest in your personal life'

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the Salman Khan hosted show saw some interesting drama and entertainment unfold in the house. Popular television host Maniesh Paul entered the show and gave movie dialogues and asked contestants to assign titles to their fellow ones. The game took an interesting turn when the contestants were assigned movie titles based on their characters which led to interesting revelations. It was during this game, that Salman Khan lashed out at Aaliya Siddiqui for focusing on her personal issues on the show.

Salman Khan lashes out at Aaliya Siddiqui

Salman Khan discusses the activities of the contestants in the past week. Akanksha Puri who was in jail with Bebika Dhurve and Aaliya Siddiqui shared that she and Aaliya were talking about vacations and other things about their lives in jail. This made Salman Khan snap at them. “It is irrelevant to the Bigg Boss house. We have no interest in knowing Aaliya’s personal life and vacations,” said the actor.

In the last week, Aaliya Siddiqui reportedly took several opportunities to discuss her troubled marriage and the details surrounding her separation from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During the 5th episode of the show, Aaliya broke down as she was missing her kids and then went on to discuss them at length with Abhishek Malhan. This prompted Salman Khan to intervene, reminding her that the show focuses on the contestants' journey within the Bigg Boss house and not on their personal lives.

Meanwhile, before entering the show, Aaliya stated that she will stay away from discussing her personal life, "I will hundred percent try to stay away from that, but I don’t know what people say, or how they instigate me, I don’t know any of that. I am going in as an individual personality. Through this platform, people would be able to know me as a person."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17. It can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show come live every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app. Don’t miss out!

