Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Malhan for THIS comment made by him

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has marked one of the most-watched shows currently. The viewers witness lots of drama, contestants using abusive language toward each other, intriguing tasks, and fighting to take the tickets to the finale. On the seventh Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek Malhan for making a narcissistic comment and the latter was seen making a guilty face.

Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Malhan for THIS comment made by him

The seventh Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a lot of drama, contestants bashing each other, and some emotional scenes too. Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek Malhan and schooled him for making a narcissistic comment and bragging about his social media followers.

In one of the episodes, Abhishek was seen making comments about his social media followers. He said, "I've brought a whole community to this show." Malhan also said that he has been leading the house very well from day 1 and has brought his entire YouTube community to the Salman-Khan-hosted show. Not only this but also he said that it was Bigg Boss' time to pay back.

The actor-host advised Abhishek not to be overly confident about his likes, followers, and social media image and urged him to remain grounded.

Take a look at the post:

After getting a schooling session from Salman, Abhishek was seen making a guilty face and left the place immediately.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made a grand premiere on June 17 at Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. The remaining contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid, among others including wild card entrant Elvish Yadav.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale is set to be aired on August 14, 2023, and the first contestant to get a ticket to the finale is Abhishek Malhan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 49: Jiya Shankar-Bebika Dhurve's argument to Jad Hadid talking about Jiya; Top 3 moments