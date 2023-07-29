Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan lashes out at Elvish Yadav for using abusive language towards Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most-watched shows because of its intriguing drama, interesting format, controversies, unique tasks, and one common thing, contestants bashing at each other. On the sixth Weekend Ka Vaar, the viewers witnessed Elvish Yadav crying as Salman Khan schooled him for using abusive language toward Bebika Dhurve.

Salman Khan lashes out at Elvish Yadav for using abusive language towards Bebika Dhurve

The sixth Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a lot of drama, contestants bashing each other, and some emotional scenes too. Elvish Yadav faced a school session with Salman Khan. The actor-host showed a clip where Elvish, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani were seen having a conversation and Elvish bad-mouthed Bebika Dhurve. He even used abusive language toward Dhurve which was beeped by Bigg Boss.

After showing the clip, Salman lashed out at Elvish for his bad language. Elvish accepted his mistake while Salman raised the question of whether having followers make them confident to act without thinking of any consequences.

The real emotional scene came when Salman surprised Elvish by connecting him to his mother via a video call. Elvish became surprised and emotional. He was seen hiding his face assuming that her mother knows about him using abusive language. But Bhaijaan revealed that they showed the clip to his mother by cutting those bad words.

On the other hand, Elvish's mother expressed her hope that he does well in the house which left Elvish touched.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made a grand premiere on June 17 at Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. The remaining contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid, among others including wild card entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

