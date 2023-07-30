Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Bebika, Elvish-Pooja Bhatt's touching revelation; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: The sixth Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with emotional scenes, more drama content, and contestants bad-mouthing each other. From Salman Khan schooling Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt sharing an emotional story, the 6th Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was one of the special episodes which captivated the attention of viewers.

Here are top 5 moments from sixth Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan schools Bebika Dhurve for THIS reason

Superstar Salman Khan discussed the importance of respecting elders in Indian culture. He asked the housemates to share their lowest moments in life while bringing up the Angel VS Devil task fight between Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. He advised Bebika to avoid disrespecting and shouting at others and emphasized the need for accountability.

While making her understand what she did wrong during the Angel VS Devil task, Salman schooled Bebika for her nasty behavior towards Manisha. He said that Bebika's reaction was wrong during the task.

Salman Khan lashes out at Elvish Yadav

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan showed a clip where Elvish Yadav was seen bad-mouthing Bebika Dhurve in front of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar. Except for Jiya, the other two contestants were seen laughing while Elvish used bad language toward Bebika.

The actor-host lashed out at Elvish who later accepted his mistake. But after that, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor surprised Elvish by connecting him to his mother via a video call. He was seen hiding his face and crying assuming that her mother knows about him using abusive language. But Bhaijaan revealed that they showed the clip to his mother by cutting those bad words.

Pooja Bhatt makes emotional confession

During the sixth Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt was seen making an emotional confession. When Salman asked the housemates to share their lowest moments in life, Pooja shared a touching revelation about her life's guiding force. She expressed, "Whatever I do in life, my father is my moral conscious. I do everything keeping him in mind." She referred to her father, acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as her guiding light.

Bebika Dhurve calls Pooja Bhatt 'aggressive' again

Most of the drama happens in the kitchen. Bebika Dhurve was seen discussing Jiya Shankar's jealousy over her interaction with Abhishek. Soon after in the kitchen when Pooja Bhatt pointed out the sink's dirt, Bebika was seen calling her aggressive.

Salman Khan calls out Abhishek and Elvish

Salman confronted Abhishek and Elvish after they had an off-camera conversation. But the superstar reminded them that they are under constant surveillance in the Bigg Boss house and played a clip exposing their derogatory comments about Bebika.

