Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Jad Hadid for flashing b*tt at Bebika Dhurve in Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has taken the reality TV landscape by storm with its captivating drama and everyday fights between contestants. Salman Khan hosted show has become a hot topic of discussion since its premiere. The second Weekend Ka Vaar featured an unexpected moment that left viewers astonished. In the episode, Salman Khan schooled Jad Hadid for showing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve. Wondering why Hadid did that? Read below to know the details.

Jad Hadid shows his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve

In the 15th episode, Jad Hadid crossed all limits while arguing with Bebika Dhurve in the kitchen. During some home issues which involved washing the dishes, Jad was talking to Falaq Naaz. Bebika, who also joined the conversation out of nowhere, was called "this girl" by Hadid. The latter asked Dhurve to stay out of the conversation. Bebika got angry at his remark and called him "fake" from "head to toe." She also called out Hadid for showing his real side.

Of Bebika's remark, Jad could not stay calm and he flashed his b*tt to her out of anger which was edited by Bigg Boss. This created a whole new drama inside the house. Bebika shouted at Jad for his "bad behavior" and was heard saying, "I can't stay in this house." She also brought her luggage to the entrance of the Bigg Boss house. She urged Bigg Boss to take action against him.

After a while, Bebika was seen inside the confession room where she said that she felt unsafe at Hadid's behavior. She repeatedly was saying Jad did very badly to her. On the other hand, contestants told Jad that he did "really wrong" to Bebika.

In the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan got disappointed by Jad Hadid's behavior. He schooled Hadid on this and made him apologize to the country as well as to the contestants. Apart from Hadid, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor also scolded Bebika for interrupting him while talking to other contestants.

