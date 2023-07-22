Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Jiya Shankar for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's glass of water

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been grabbing headlines since its grand premiere. The show has been keeping the audiences hooked with its interesting format, controversies, unique tasks, wild card entries, and lots of drama. In the fifth Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Jiya Shankar for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's glass of water. Did Jiay apologize to Elvish? Read below to find the details.

Salman Khan calls out Jiya for mixing hand wash in Elvish's glass of water

The fifth Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a lot of drama, contestants bashing each other, and some emotional scenes too. As we saw in the previous episode, Elvish was given a task where he could order all the contestants to do things according to his wish till the buzzer hits. So, Jiya was asked to get Elvish a glass of water. But Jiya mixed hand wash in it and gave it to Elvish. When Elvish confronted Jiya, the latter said, "Kuch bhi toh nehi dala hai." Jiya was constantly refusing to accept the fact that she mixed hand wash.

Stressing the incident, Salman Khan schooled Jiya for such behavior. The actor-host also criticized contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for not stopping Jiya and also laughing at what happened.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Jiya apologized to Elvish in front of everyone. She claimed that she was not in her right mind at that time, hence did the mistake. While apologizing, Jiya also called herself "dumb." However, in the end, Elvish accepted her apology and said, "Koi baat nehi."

Take a look at the post:

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made a grand premiere on June 17 at Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. The remaining contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, among others including wild card entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav made THIS comment on Falaq Naazz which triggered Avinash Sachdev; Find out