Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan gets captaincy back; 5 Weekend Ka Vaar's moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 37: The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are always fascinating as host Salman Khan takes the stage to review the contestants' performance. He points out their mistakes, praises their opinions, and gives them advice to play the game better. With the finale just three weeks away, the competition is getting tougher for the contestants. In the 37th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, there were many exciting moments that kept us glued to the entire episode. From Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav roasting contestants to Krushna Abhishek's entertaining act, Salman Khan's weekend ka vaar episode was full of interesting highlights.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 37th episode:

Salman Khan questions Falaq Naazz:

During a conversation with Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev, Salman Khan questioned Falaq about something she had said to Avinash earlier. In one of the episodes, Falaq had told Avinash not to expect anything from her and that she would disappear and not meet him once they are out of the Bigg Boss house. Salman asked her why she said that when she seems to get along well with Avinash. Falaq explained that by "disappearing," she meant that she is not very social and doesn't meet people often. Salman then clarified to her that the statement sounded like she would cut off her bond with Avinash and never meet him again. Salman advised her to be clear about her statements.

Salman Khan slams Jad Hadid:

Salman Khan had a discussion with Jad Hadid about his changing feelings towards Jiya Shankar. Salman pointed out that Jad tends to distance himself from relationships he forms. Jad explained to Salman that he thought of Jiya as being in her 20s, like a daughter, based on her behavior. He admitted that he had asked her about her age, but she didn't answer directly. Salman questioned why Jiya's age would affect their bond if he considered her like a daughter. He mentioned that Jiya confided in Jad about her family issues and gave him a father-like place in her life.

Salman Khan asked Jad if he felt awkward about considering Jiya as a daughter just because she is older. Jad denied this. Salman then addressed Jad's habit of talking behind people's backs, mentioning Jiya, Akanksha, and Manisha. He explained that it doesn't reflect well on Jad's personality. Salman also pointed out that Jad tends to back out of tasks or situations by saying 'I'm done.' Salman advised Jad to play the game well as the audience expects it.

Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at Govinda:

During the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Krushna Abhishek made a special appearance dressed as Mithun Chakraborty. He was accompanied by a few performers. One of the performers humorously asked Krushna for money, to which Krushna playfully responded that one should never ask for money and jokingly asked, "Who are you?" The performer replied, "Bhanja hu aapka (I am your nephew." Krushna paused for a moment when the performer asked, "Mama, bolte kyu nahi aap?"(Uncle, why aren't you talking to me?)" In a lighthearted manner, Krushna indirectly teased his uncle Govinda and said, "Hamare yaha maama log bhanja se baat nahi karte (Our uncles don't talk to us)." This statement left everyone in splits.

Abhishek Malhan gets captaincy back:

During the episode, there was a special challenge in the BB Verse room. Jiya Shankar was asked to enter the room, where Salman presented her with a unique task. She had to choose one of three items: Avinash Sachdev's bracelet made by his parents, Pooja Bhatt's bangles from her friend, or Abhishek Malhan's captaincy that he had lost in a previous task. Jiya had only 30 seconds to decide. Jiya ultimately chose Abhishek Malhan's captaincy, making him very happy. Now, Abhishek has the opportunity to become the captain of the house if he wins the captaincy task.

Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve's argument:

While playfully messing around, Bebika Dhurve accidentally scratched Abhishek Malhan, leaving a red mark on him. Abhishek playfully shared this incident with Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia to tease Bebika. However, Manisha and Elvish got upset after seeing the mark and scolded Abhishek for not taking it seriously or confronting Bebika about it. Abhishek didn't pay much attention to their concerns. Later, Abhishek and Bebika had a conversation, during which Bebika Dhurve expressed her thoughts about Manisha's changed behavior. She felt that Manisha was unnecessarily creating a scene, even though Bebika didn't say anything offensive to her. Bebika also mentioned a past incident where Manisha had made a scene. Abhishek denied it, but Bebika got upset and raised her voice while talking to him before walking away.

