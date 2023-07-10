Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan spotted holding cigarette in VIRAL pic while hosting; Netizens have a field day

Salman Khan is loved by viewers for his exceptional hosting skills on the reality show, Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT. Currently, the Bollywood superstar is hosting the show Bigg Boss OTT 2. While the show has kept the audience glued to the screen from the very first episode as the contestants continue to unfold the drama, recently the show found itself at the center of attention for the host's actions. Netizens noticed Salman Khan holding a cigarette during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The incident has sparked a mixed reaction among viewers and has become a topic of discussion on social media platforms.

Salman Khan holding a cigarette while hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2

During the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand as he interacted with the contestants and carried out his hosting duties. The sighting of the cigarette was quickly noticed by observant viewers, who took to various social media platforms to express their surprise and concern. Photos and videos from the episode are being uploaded on social media. Videos show Salman Khan conversing with the contestants while holding a cigarette.

Take a look at the viral photos here:

Reaction of netizens

Netizens, both fans, and critics alike took to Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms to voice their opinions on the matter. While some viewers expressed disappointment and concern about Khan's choice to smoke on television, others came to his defense, highlighting that smoking is a personal choice and that it is not uncommon for celebrities to smoke in their personal lives. One user wrote, "What a hypocrite, lecturing contestants about culture while doing all the wrong things himself." Some also joked about how the editor's job is at risk as he forgot to cut the clips before airing them.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently got an extension and the show will now go on till August 13.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 23: No eviction to Abhishek Malhan ousted from captaincy race forever; 5 top moments