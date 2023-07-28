Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's show gets another extension; Report

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been grabbing eyeballs with its latest twists and turns on the show Recently the show garnered a lot of buzz with its ticket to finale task. This in turn led to contestants like Abhishek Malhan locking horns with Avinash Sachdev. The latter accused the former and Elvish Yadav of ill-treating the female contestants in their teams. The show is now headed towards its grand finale where host Salman Khan will announce its winner.

In the final crucial days, the contestants are giving it their all to prove themselves as the suitable winner for the audiences to see. This season comes close on the heels of the popularity of its previous season. The reasons are its unique contestants, wild tasks and the hosting by megastar Salman Khan. Which is why loyal audiences are hooked on the show. So naturally, it will be difficult for them to bid adieu to their favourite show. However, an interesting piece of news has been doing the rounds regarding its extension. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 to receive another extension?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is just a few weeks away before the final curtain pulls down as the contestants make an exit on Weekend Ka Vaar. Recently, popular actress Falaq Naaz got evicted after a successful stint. Bigg Boss has now announced the Ticket To Finale competition. This has catapulted the contestants into giving their best and proving themselves worthy of a win before the audiences.

The Ticket To Finale task was held between three teams. Team A had Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia, Team B had Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan and finally Team C had Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar. The teams had to make viral videos recreating the important events in the house without faking anything and the winner was decided by live voting of the audience. While Team B’s members Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani had an argument regarding roles, Team C with Elvish, Jiya and Bebika won the task and are now fighting against each other in the final round. While the contestants have engaged in the finale battle, they are unaware that interesting rumours have been making the rounds that the show will receive another 2 weeks extension. While the fans are rejoicing with this news, it will be interesting to see how the contestants react.

Take a look at the promo of the show

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. It airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

