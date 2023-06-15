Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's show has 'Strange House' theme redefining innovation; See inside PICS

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines ever since its announcement. With only two days remaining until the show’s grand launch, the platform has taken the anticipation to new heights by unveiling the extraordinary house, leaving fans in awe. Expertly designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar, this season, the ‘strange house’ theme takes centre stage with its captivating design, featuring recycled elements that redefine innovation. Right from the entrance and the bedroom to the grand dining area, every corner tells a story of artistic sustainability.

Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand house:

Entrance:

Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers.

Kitchen:

The kitchen, a central part of the house, showcases innovation by incorporating egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness through their unique shape and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers, giving a colorful twist to the space.

Bedroom:

The bedroom embraces psychedelic tones and patterns, creating a cool and fun vibe. This remarkable house inspires sustainability, reminding that beauty can emerge from unexpected places.

Bathroom area:

Within the eccentricity of “The Strange House,” the bathroom takes on a unique twist with toilet seats creatively placed on walls, complemented by mirrors, while loofas, brushes, and even repurposed garbage bins ingeniously transform into eccentric lighting fixtures.

Lounge zones:

This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts.

Garden area:

Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.

More PICS of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand house:

Omung Kumar comments on the creativity behind the house:

Commenting on the thought and the creativity behind the house, Omung Kumar said “The ‘strange house’ of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today’s times. We took an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become extraordinary works of art. This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces.”

Offering non-stop entertainment and multi-cam action for free, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to stream from 17th June with iconic superstar Salman Khan as the host. This season gives the audience the ultimate power to influence the game, under the tagline ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’.

