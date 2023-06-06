Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's show to begin on THIS date

Bigg Boss OTT is in the news for its second season, and fans are excited to watch the show. Salman Khan has been taken on board as the host for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the first season, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the first season's winner. After much anticipation, the release date of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is out, and it will start streaming on OTT from June 17 onwards on JioCinema.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be bigger, bolder, and more engaging than ever before while offering viewers a double dose of drama, gossip, and fights, all streaming for free. With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, Salman Khan will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment.

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 released an interesting first promo featuring Salman Khan confirming his presence as the host of the reality show. The superstar confirmed that he is set to be back on a digital platform with the much-awaited second installment of the show. "Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India," said the superstar in the promo. The video went instantly viral on the internet.

Fans of Salman Khan as well as Bigg Boss OTT 2 are extremely excited to welcome the star host to the digital edition of this reality show.

Check out the promo here:



Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Salman Khan shot for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo in a Film Studio in Mumbai, on May 20, Saturday. "Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. The team is in the process of roping in the contestants,” informed a source close to the development.

Talking about the contestants locked for Bigg Boss OTT 2, several eminent personalities from the Hindi film and television industries are reportedly on the contestants' list. Sources also suggest that the show is expected to run for over 3 months.

