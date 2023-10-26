Bigg Boss OTT 2 sensation Manisha Rani invites fans on her new enchanting home tour

Manisha Rani, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has carved a unique place for herself with a universally adored fan base and minimal criticism. Her charming and effervescent persona resonated with audiences across diverse backgrounds. Expanding her artistic horizons, she recently entered the music industry, collaborating with renowned singer Tony Kakkar for the launch of her debut music album, titled Jamna Paar. Adding to her list of achievements, Manisha Rani acquired a new residence in Mumbai, sharing an engaging home tour through an uploaded vlog.

Manisha Rani gives new home tour

In a recent expression of joy, Manisha Rani shared her excitement with fans by documenting a home tour vlog dedicated to her new abode. Within the vlog, she showcased her favorite mirror, cherished for its aesthetic appeal and personal significance. Additionally, she delightedly presented her newly adorned curtains, radiating an exquisite and appealing charm.

Check out corners of Manisha Rani's new house here:

Continuing the tour, Manisha Rani offered glimpses of the living area, featuring her newly acquired couch set and matching table. Adding a delightful touch, she unveiled a cute little temple nestled within her abode, sharing this special corner with her fans through the vlog.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Manisha Rani proudly presented her beautifully adorned balcony in the vlog, showcasing her meticulous decorations, including a grass mat and several plants that added a touch of natural serenity to the space. Enhanced by carefully placed lighting, the balcony exuded a mesmerizing ambiance, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. Manisha's palpable joy was evident as she expressed her long-standing desire to reside in a home with a balcony, her radiant eyes speaking volumes, resonating louder than her words.

Manisha Rani further unveiled her bedroom in the vlog, showcasing its appealing aesthetics, including a harmoniously matched bed and curtains that enhanced the overall visual appeal.

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani has gained acclaim for her versatility, excelling in diverse fields such as social media influencing, content creation, and her skilled performances as a dancer. Her rise to prominence began with her presence on TikTok, where she initially started creating engaging and entertaining videos.

In her notable journey, she secured the position of the second runner-up in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Salman Khan, where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani sets off on an exciting journey; Can you guess?