Bigg Boss OTT 2 sensations, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan featured on Times Square?

We all know how Bigg Boss OTT season 2 broke all records in terms of viewership and popularity. It is not just the winner Elvish Yadav, but every contestant left their own impact on the audience and received massive popularity from the show. Contestants Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar who became popular on the show due to their blossoming romance and friendship now have another feather on their cap. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 duo have now been featured in Times Square, New York.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan light up Times Square, New York

Bigg Boss OTT 2's dynamic duo, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, achieve a career milestone by gracing the iconic Times Square screens in New York City. In a historic feat, they become the inaugural Bigg Boss duo to shine in Times Square, marking a significant achievement. The dazzling screens of Times Square showcase their captivating images and memorable moments from the show, accompanied by the trending hashtag #Abhiyaforever.

Take a look at their moments from the show

For the uninformed, both Shankar and Malhan had gained the limelight on Bigg Boss OTT season 2 due to their close friendship and brewing romance. The two stood by each other in their difficult times and motivated each other during their journey. They had many beautiful moments on the show from playfully teasing each other to having a romantic dance as requested by guests on Weekand Ka Vaar. While Fukra Insaan has cleared that they are just good friends the Ved actress accepted that she is really fond of him but they both are not sure about their feelings yet.

The 28-year-old actress even paid a visit to the Fukra Insaan when he was admitted to the hospital and clicked some lovely pictures with the latter’s family members. While their fans have always adored their beautiful bond, there were some people who questioned Jiya’s loyalty and accused her of trying to gain sympathy and attention from Abhishek’s fans. However, she gave a befitting reply to her haters asking them to not question their relationship.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have begun shooting for their music video

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have begun shooting for their music video. Recently, Elvish Yadav was at the shoot’s location but he could not get much details on the project. It will be a romantic music video and definitely a treat for all the Abhiya fans.

