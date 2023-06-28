Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naazz emotionally recalls hardships after Tunisha Sharma's demise

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E11: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is getting more interesting and unpredictable as the viewers are witnessing sudden twists and turn in the show. In the 11th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, during a heartfelt conversation with Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt expressed deep admiration for her and reminisced about seeing Falaq in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo. Pooja also recalled a press conference where Falaq fearlessly defended her brother Sheezan Khan following Tunisha Sharma's tragic passing. Pooja found Falaq's journey relatable and spoke highly of her.

Falaq Naazz gets emotional while recalling the hardships:

Falaq Naazz then expressed herself and said, "I never take credit for standing and defending my family. Who would have taken a stand for us if I would have not stood in support of my brother and mother? My younger brother Shabi only kept asking about Sheezan (Sheezan Khan) when he was behind bars. We were not able to tell Shabi when Sheezan will return home. Once, Shabi went to jail to see Sheezan, and I didn't go with him as I was unable to face Sheezan. Shabi spoke to Sheezan on the phone by being on the other side of the window, and while crying, he asked Sheezan, 'When are you coming home?' Only I know how I have managed the situation."

Falaq gets emotional and added, "People keep saying 'Karma is a b***h', indeed Karma is a b***h. This is the reason I'm scared of attachment PB. Now we are even scared to suggest a physician to someone. Humanity is not left. Some even say that I'm here to polish my family's image. I don't need to polish my image because there is nothing to polish. The things we have faced these people can't tolerate such situation. A single day has not gone by when we are not hurt (cries)." Pooja Bhatt, who was sitting right beside her, tries to console Falaq.

What happened with Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz?

Falaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan were in the news due to the unfortunate suicide of late actress Tunisha Sharma in Sheezan's makeup room during the filming of Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan was arrested on December 24 under section 306 of IPC and after spending almost two months behind bars, the actor was released on bail by the Vasai court in Maharashtra on March 4. Throughout this challenging period, Sheezan's family, including his sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, stood firmly by his side, leaving no stone unturned to prove their brother innocent.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know the latest updates about the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Midweek Elimination: Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted from Salman Khan-led show