Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shiv Thakare has STRONG reaction to Jiya Sankar mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's drinking water

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is enjoying a successful run on the online viewership charts. Recently, the captaincy task on the show turned out to be quite ugly and eventful. YouTuber and wild card entrant Elvish Yadav was announced as the dictator of the house and he can make fellow contestants do whatever he wants till the buzzer rings.

However, things turned ugly during the task following heated arguments between the contestants. In one such incident, Elvish Yadav had ordered contestant Jiya Shankar to get him a glass of water but the latter ended up giving soap-infused water to the former which led to a heated argument between the two. Although Elvish was mad at Jiya for this shameful act he handled the situation maturely while the latter had no guilt over her act and was not willing to apologise for the same. The Ved fame received backlash from the host and audiences on social media and now we have Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare giving his two cents on the incident.

Shiv Thakare reacts to the Elvish Yadav-Jiya Shankar fight

Shiv Thakare is considered one of the most popular and loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. The 33-year-old participated in Bigg Boss season 16 after emerging as a winner in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. The roadies fame got massively praised for his honesty, clever game plan and strong friendships with his Mandali especially with fellow contestant Abdu Rozik. In the show, he also shared strong rivalries with contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam.

At present, the handsome hunk is seen conquering his fears in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. In a recent media interaction, Shiv Thakare opened up on the incident between Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar. He said,” Bigg Boss wouldn't react as such content sells, everyone wants to win but one shouldn't forget humanity, I don't know what happened but one should bring food and water in the game and Salman sir would have slammed her for it .”

Take a look at the promo of the show

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema and airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia

