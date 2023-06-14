Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sima Taparia to Falaq Naaz; A look at tentative contestants list of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the most highly anticipated show at the moment. It has created a lot of buzz since it was announced that the second season of the show will be back after one year. The first season of this show was hosted by the filmmaker Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the maiden season. But it was the audience's love for Salman Khan and his hosting style that made the makers choose him for hosting this season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tentative list of contestants

The official promo of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT has already been released and there are a lot of speculations ongoing about the fresh faces that are participating. Here's a tentative list of participants who will enter the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Avinash Sachdeva

Avinash Sachdev is a popular television actor who has been part of several shows such as Chotti Bahu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Khwaish, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai 4, and others. Reports suggest he has confirmed his presence for Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor was last seen in Main Bhi Ardhangini.

Palak Purswani

Splitsvilla 7 fame Palak Purswani who has been featured in several TV shows is one of the confirmed participants who will be seen in Biss Boss OTT 2. Fans cannot wait for the drama to unfold as she is the ex-girlfriend of contestant Avinash Sachdeva. The two were seen together in Nach Baliye 7 and now, they are all set to be seen on the controversial reality show.

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is known for her role as Devika Oberoi in the TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. She is another confirmed participant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Fans cannot wait to see the unfiltered side of the actress as she makes her debut in reality space.

Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty of Indian Matchmaking will be seen in the reality show. Sima Taparia appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, as a guest and guided contestants to strengthen their bonds with reel connections on the show. Well, it's safe to say the audience can get some interesting advice from Sima Aunty in the season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Jiya Shankar

The Pishachini fame actress has captivated the audience with her acting mettle and now she might be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress has popular TV shows to her credit, some of which include, Ved, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Kaatelal & Sons. She also appeared as a co-host in a SAB TV show.

Aaliya Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui has been in the news since the beginning of the year. The couple allegedly put a lot of blame on each other and filed for divorce. After the news of their marriage dispute, she made headlines for finding love and introducing him with a mushy post on social media. Reportedly, she has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Falaq Naazz

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naazz is a popular face in the television world. She is known for TV shows like Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara, and Sasural Simar Ka, among others. Like her brother, she also enjoys a massive fan following. While brother is testing his skill in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, fans will get a glimpse of Falaq's unfiltered side on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Akanksha Puri

This model-turned-actress is best known for her role as Parvati in the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh. Besides working in the Hindi TV and film industry, she has been a part of the South Indian film industry. She has been in the news when she became the winner of the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, where the singer chose her as his future life partner. While they were dating for a few years, recently, Akanksha confirmed that they are not together anymore.

Other contestants to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2

Apart from the above-mentioned list of contestants, popular YouTuber and social media content creator, Prakash Kumar, known as Puneet Superstar might also be seen on the show. Fans of the YouTuber have already declared him as the winner. Cyrus Broacha, a popular VJ is also in the news as one of the participants. Other than them, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, content creator and dancer Manisha Rani, and Kevin Almasifar might be locked up inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

