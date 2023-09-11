Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Abhishek Malhan teases fans with new vlog; jets off to Sri Lanka for Ind vs. Pak match

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan seems to have had a great year with his music video Judaiyaan but that is not all, he is also getting many offers from big names in the industry that the YouTuber is being hush-hush about. With such an overwhelming response to his debut music video with Jiya Shankar, he is oblivious to how much people have loved him since he departed from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek Malhan has posted another vlog that has got fans excited. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contender has flown to Sri Lanka for some official work and also took time for his fans to vlog. His vlog shows that many watchers and his fans clicked pictures with him in the stadium where India vs. Pakistan match is occurring.

Abhishek Malhan at Sri Lanka; watching live Asia Cup

The vlogger first talked about his day. He said that he was flying to Delhi from Mumbai and was later flying from Delhi to Sri Lanka. He said, "Mere mummy aur papa mujhse bahut naraz hai ki main dilli nahi ja pa raha (my parents are very upset with me that I'm not able to go to Delhi) but after this meeting, I'm straightway going home and will relax." He also said that he has some interviews there and will watch the India vs. Pakistan match.

He later takes his fans through the airport in Colombo and exhibits the airport view. He was also caught joking around about settling in Sri Lanka. He thanks his fans once again for all the love they have showered on his music video. He jokes about meeting Jacquline Fernandez who is from Colombo and watches the match later. At the hotel, his fans surprise him and he is asked to cut the cake. Here you can watch the video.

The next day Abhishek goes to the stadium to watch the game and again meets his fans and clicks photos with them. Ahe thanks his fans for such a warm welcome.

Abhishek Malhan's upcoming ventures

Apart from the vlog, Abhishek teased fans about his upcoming projects and hinted he might dip his toe in the world of acting. In his previous vlog, he gave a little spoiler about his upcoming project.

