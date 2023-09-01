Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jiya Shankar's unexpected love confession – Watch Now

Renowned actress Jiya Shankar has been in the spotlight due to her participation in the Indian reality series, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. While making waves professionally, she garnered significant acclaim for her performance in the film Ved. Jiya has consistently showcased her acting prowess in various television shows, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Most recently, the actress captured attention by expressing her love on social media.

Can you guess to whom Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar is confessing her love? Take a look

Just a few hours ago, Jiya Shankar took to her social media platform and shared an inspirational video in which she expressed her thoughts on the power of love and manifestation with her fans. Accompanied by the soothing tunes of A. R. Rahman and Megha's calming song "Jessie's Land," Jiya conveyed a heartfelt message.



In the caption of the video, Jiya shared motivating words and encouraged her Instagram family. She captioned, "If you're seeing this, I want you to close your eyes and make a wish! Now believe in what you wished for and let the universe work its magic. I know life can be tough sometimes, but to win, you gotta keep moving! Just remember, what's yours will find you. Keep your faith and don't give up. One day at a time. Life is precious, and so are you. I LOVE YOU."

Numerous fans expressed their gratitude to Jiya for the inspiring video, with comments like, "Keep spreading this LOVE... you are pure," "Jiyuu, it makes me so happy to see you spreading so much awareness and happiness among your fans! I STAN THE BEST WOMAN! PERIOD," "YOU GIVE OUT THE MOST POSITIVE VIBES JIYAAA," and many more. Jiya's message resonated with her fans, spreading positivity and love.

Jiya Shankar's work front

Jiya Shankar embarked on her acting journey in 2013 with a Telugu film. She has since made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her most recent role was as Nisha Katkar in the film "Ved," where she shared the screen with Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Rumors are circulating that Jiya may be teaming up with her close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up, Abhishek Malhan, for an upcoming music video project. Jiya and Abhishek developed a strong bond during their time in Bigg Boss OTT 2, and fans are eagerly anticipating their collaboration.

