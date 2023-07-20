Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sumbul Touqeer REVEALS her favorite contestants; Any guesses?

Sumbul Touqeer Khan established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in the showbiz industry. The actress appeared in the television show Imlie, following which she garnered an immense fan following. Popularly known as Imlie, Sumbul participated in one of the most controversial reality shows on Television, Bigg Boss 16. The actress emerged as one of the strongest contestants and has been riding high on success after coming out of the house. Now, the latest buzz surrounding Sumbul is her music video, Sazishen.

Sumbul Touqeer's favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar's Sazishen was released today. The launch for the song was held yesterday evening, which was attended by Shiv Thakare, and other actors in the industry. At this event, Sumbul was asked about her favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. The actress said, "Yaar, mein genuinely batao, mujhe bahar jaane k baad Manisha bohot acchi lagi. Manisha aur Fukra. Manisha jayesi hai, wo bohot mast hai. Dono mujhe bohot genuine lagte hai. Isliye log bhi bohot relate kar payega." For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar were inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to promote their song.

On being asked which contestant has winning quality, Sumbul shared, "Mujhe genuine log bohot achhe lagte hai, jo mujhe Manisha aur Abhishek mein laga us din. Baaki mein ayese bol nahi sakti." Well, only time will tell who lifts the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

About Sumbul Touqeer's song

The fresh pairing of Sumbul and Sumedh has created a lot of excitement among the fans. The song was released today on Sumbul's YouTube channel. So far, the video has garnered positive reviews from netizens. Sumedh, best known for his role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat is also an exceptional dancer. The duo flaunted their dance skills in the music video. The song is sung by Inaam.

ALSO READ: New parents Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta share first glimpse of newborn from hospital