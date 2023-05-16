Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen approached for show post separation from Charu Asopa?

Bigg Boss is creating a lot of buzz recently as the hit controversial show's OTT edition might release soon. After Bigg Boss OTT's success, the makers are now gearing up for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Like the previous season, this season might also see popular celebrities participating in the hit show and showcasing their unfiltered personality. Amidst all this, the makers of the show have started approaching well-known personalities for the second season. One of them who is approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen.

Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss OTT:

In a recent conversation with Tellychakkar, Rajeev Sen was asked whether he is open to working in all mediums or not. Replying to this, he shared that it's all about finding the right script and everything works out, then he is okay doing projects in any medium. When questioned about reality shows, Rajeev shared that he has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 but he has not yet decided as of now. Rajeev said, "I have to handle many other things and I need to see if I can give it so much time because it demands it.

About Rajeev Sen:

Rajeev Sen has been in the headlines for a while now owing to turbulences in his married life. Rajeev got married to actress Charu Asopa on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter Ziana. However, their marriage hit rock bottom and the couple decided to part ways leveling several allegations against one another. Both Charu and Rajeev attempted to patch up several times for the sake of their daughter but it didn't work out. Now, Charu lives separately with their daughter Ziana.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 might air by the end of May or by the beginning of June on Voot. Several reports also suggest that not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be seen as the host of the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be launched grandly, and that will go up to 3 months. Post which, Bigg Boss 17 will go on air and is likely to witness a run time of 3 months too. However, there is no official confirmation of this news by the channel/platform yet.

