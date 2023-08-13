Bigg Boss OTT 2: Take a glimpse into Abhishek Malhan’s journey

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame, Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, emerged as the first-ever finalist and the ultimate captain of the house in an intense showdown. He has solidified his position as a formidable contender for the coveted prize. The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is just around the corner, and devoted fans are holding their breath in anticipation of witnessing the triumphant contestant lift the coveted trophy. With the imminent finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by the iconic Salman Khan, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the victor. This season of the contentious reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been filled with unexpected twists, leaving no room for doubt. Now, let's delve into Abhishek Malhan's remarkable journey within the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Abhishek Malhan?

Abhishek Malhan is an Indian content creator, entrepreneur, rapper, and singer. Abhishek Malhan is better known by his online pseudonym "Fukra Insaan," which is also the name of his YouTube Channel. He started his YouTube channel in 2019 and gained prominence after creating entertaining, and humorous videos on a variety of themes like challenges, gaming, and prank videos, which often include realistic scenarios. Malhan was born in May 1997, in Delhi. He comes from a family of entrepreneurs. His mother, brother, and sister are also known YouTubers.

Abhishek Malhan’s Journey in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has gained remarkable popularity as a reality show, with the charismatic Salman Khan serving as its host. A pivotal twist was introduced by Bigg Boss when it announced that the winner of the captaincy challenge would not only secure the role of the final captain within the house but also claim the esteemed title of the inaugural finalist of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Abhishek Malhan secured this coveted position, solidifying his status as the first contender to enter the competition's finale. Abhishek Malhan garnered immense love and support from his followers

Abhishek Malhan's enthusiasm and unwavering determination have caught the attention of many, ultimately propelling him into the spotlight as a contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Currently, Abhishek is a major topic of discussion among passionate Bigg Boss enthusiasts, establishing himself as a frontrunner contender for the trophy. His magnetic personality, quick wit, and authentic nature have resonated with the audience, swiftly making him a beloved favorite. His innate ability to inject humor and joy into the show sets him apart from his fellow contestants, carving out a distinct and cherished place in the hearts of viewers.

Malhan also grabbed headlines due to a few controversies. Whether it was Pooja Bhatt labeling him as a self-proclaimed winner or his comments about Elvish Yadav being a wildcard entry and an undeserving contestant for the trophy. Abhishek also shares a strong bond and friendship with Manisha Rani, and both have been seen supporting each other numerous times on the show.

Former Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants Akanksha Puri, Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, TV actor Karan Kundra, and many other Indian celebrities have shown their support for Malhan to win the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy. The finalists of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 include Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 grand finale will air tomorrow i.e., on 14th August, from 9 PM onwards on Jio Cinema.

