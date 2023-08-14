Bigg Boss OTT 2: Take a glimpse into Elvish Yadav’s journey

In the last few weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 2 stormed up many debates, controversies, and love stories. The strongest contenders secured a place in the top 5, bidding goodbye to the rest. It was indeed a memorable journey not just for contestants, but also for viewers. However, now everyone is ready to witness the final night, the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Before the winner lifts the winning trophy of the season, let’s take a look at one of the strongest contestants of this season, Elvish Yadav.

Elvish Yadav’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2

The YouTuber’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 started when he entered the house as a wild card contestant. Aashika Bhatia, who got eliminated a few days back also entered with him. He stirred up things inside the house and quickly rose to become one of the most loved contestants. Let’s take a look at some of Elvish’s highlights in the show:

When Elvish became everyone’s personal assistant

During one of the weekend ka vaar, contestants were made to choose between Elvish and Aashika. After getting more votes, Elvish was declared as the personal assistant of the contestant. For obvious reasons, the contestants took advantage of it. While Abhishek asked for a leg massage, Bebika asked him to clean her bed.

When Elvish used derogatory language toward Bebika

On several instances, Elvish got off on the wrong foot with his fellow contestants. In a recorded clip, Elvish engaged in conversation with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, using offensive terms to refer to Bebika Dhurve.

When Salman Khan bashed Elvish

Due to Elvish’s choice of words toward Bebika, Salman Khan intervened. In the following weekend ka vaar episode, the host, known to give contestants an earful for their wrong behavior, bashed Elvish. This left Elvish in tears, and he apologized sincerely.

When Manisha expressed her love for Elvish

In the 40th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Manisha expressed her love for Elvish. Although the latter laughed it off, he later confronted Manisha to ask her if she is joking. But Manisha admitted that she didn't realize when her feelings for him began. She also told him that Abhishek and Aashika had both noticed that she had genuine feelings for Elvish.

Who was Elvish Yadav before Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Elvish Yadav is a 25-year-old YouTuber and social media content creator who enjoys a considerable fan base. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 and got popular quickly. He has two channels, 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs' and 'Elvish Yadav'. While on the first channel, he uploads daily videos, the second channel is for the short films he creates. He has more than 5 million followers on Instagram and above 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube. The young social media sensation also has his own clothing line, 'systumm_clothing'. Elvish is also an automobile enthusiast and owns a few swanky cars.

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards on Jio Cinema. The grand finale episode will be held tonight.

