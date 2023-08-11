Bigg Boss OTT 2: Take a glimpse into Manisha Rani’s journey in the show

Manisha Rani is a social media prodigy and actress. A contestant on the renowned Indian reality television series, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Manisha has won the affection of millions of viewers through a remarkable journey—from overcoming a tough and difficult life to becoming a household name. The anticipation for Bigg Boss OTT's grand finale is growing with each passing minute, as fans eagerly await the announcement of the winner. Manisha Rani stands as a formidable contender for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Let's take a glimpse at some of the highlights from Manisha Rani's journey on Bigg Boss OTT.

Who is Manisha Rani?

Manisha Rani is an Indian social media influencer, content creator, and dancer. She has gained widespread recognition for sharing captivating and entertaining content across her social media platforms such as Instagram and her YouTube channel. She initiated her journey of posting creative content on her Instagram account while concurrently working as a waitress. Born in June 1994 into a middle-class family in Bihar, Manisha's father Pramod Kumar has been a steadfast pillar of support throughout her life. Her popularity soared when she entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 this year.

Manisha Rani’s Journey in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Manisha's passion and unwavering determination caught everyone's attention, ultimately leading to her breakthrough as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Currently, Manisha is the talk of the town among Bigg Boss fans, emerging as one of the most formidable contenders. Her captivating personality, sharp wit, and authentic character have resonated with the audience, swiftly elevating her to fan-favorite status. Her knack for infusing humor and joy into the show sets her apart from the other contestants, securing a special place in the hearts of viewers.

The social media queen made a bond with Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. However Elvish Yadav and Fukra Insaan are not friends, but she could always be seen sticking up for them and encouraging them in every situation.

Manisha also made headlines due to some controversies. Be it flirting with Middle-Eastern model Jad Hadid or forcefully pecking on Abdu's cheek. Manisha always teased Elvish Yadav about dating him outside the Bigg B house, but she clarified that they are best friends and this is all nothing but just a joke. Manisha's previous several weeks have been the height of an emotional roller coaster. Manisha endured it all, from feeling focused to being instructed by the host Salman Khan to be called a "villain."

Manisha entertained all the viewers of Bigg Boss from the time she entered the house, with her humorous and funny ways of dealing with things, supporting friends, schooling the co-contestants to flirt with friends. Manisha’s fan following kept increasing with each passing day. She is also referred to as ‘Lovely and Bubbly’ by her fans. Her bond first with Abhishek Malhan and then with Elvish Yadav has entertained the viewers so much.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi, actress Gauhar Khan, social media influencer Uorfi Javed, dancer and model Rakhi Sawant, and many more Indian celebs are supporting her to win the Bigg Boss OTT crown. Manisha’s father is also happy and proud as she entered the top five contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan will premier on 14th August Monday from 9 PM onwards on Jio Cinema.

