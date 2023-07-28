Bigg Boss OTT 2: These two contestants might make an entry in Bigg Boss 17; Report

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has successfully managed to win the hearts of the audience. The OTT version is no less entertaining and exciting than the television version, which is reflected in the online TRP charts. The season has managed to deliver its content properly, whether it's the strong contestants, wild tasks, events, or the hosting by megastar Salman Khan. The audience has been hooked to the show since day one, with its twists and turns surprising every day.

Soon, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will shut its shop, and we will have a finale. The Ticket to Finale task has been announced, and the contestants are giving their all to get noticed favorably by the audience in the final crucial days. While at present, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines, the audience is also excited about the seventeenth season of the Bigg Boss television version. The latest rumors are floating that two popular contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get a direct entry in Bigg Boss season 17.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan might participate in Bigg Boss 17

The audience of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is eagerly waiting for the grand finale of the show, where they will finally see their winner. This blockbuster season has kept the audience engaged with its twists and turns, so it might be difficult for loyal fans to bid adieu to their favorite show, which has been entertaining them for months now. There are rumors that the Salman Khan-hosted show might get another extension, but there is no confirmation on the same. In recent episodes, the contestants are fighting against each other in the Ticket to Finale task. While Pooja Bhatt has been chosen as the director of the task, which will lead to an argument between her and her team member Manisha Rani, who refuses to accept the role of a villain. Team C, with Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Jiya Shankar, has won the task and will compete against each other in the final round.

Apart from the excitement around the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, there has also been excitement around the next season of the Bigg Boss TV version and who will participate in it. As per sources, the makers are considering Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan for Bigg Boss season 17, as they have proven themselves as strong players in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, an official confirmation still awaits.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on weekdays at 9 pm and premiered on June 17 at Jio Cinema. It has a 24-hour live-streaming format. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia.

