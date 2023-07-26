Bigg Boss OTT 2: This team won the ticket to finale task; find out more

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is on a roll and is enjoying a successful run on the online TRP charts. The makers are happy that the OTT version of the show, a popular reality show, has been equally successful as the television version. The show keeps trending on social media platforms for one reason or another - whether it's the unique contestants, tasks, relationships, or the host Salman Khan. Recently, the captaincy task involving contestant Elvish Yadav as the dictator turned out to be quite eventful, with a series of heated arguments between Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Avinash Sachdev, and Jad, confiding in Bebika Dhruve in the middle of the task, fed up with facing translation issues.

On the weekend ka vaar, host Salman Khan schooled Jiya Shankar for her inappropriate behaviour of giving soap-infused water to Elvish Yadav, and Falaq Naaz was evicted from the show. As the show is finally heading towards closure, Bigg Boss announced the Ticket to Finale task for this season, which will be a team task. Contestants had to make some interesting and potentially viral videos.

Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve win the Ticket to finale task

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is always making headlines for various reasons. Now, the successful OTT season is heading towards its closure with one-by-one contestants being shown the door on the weekends. Recently, the actress Falaq Naaz was evicted by housemates after a successful stint on the show. Now, Bigg Boss has announced the Ticket to Finale week task, which will be held between three teams. Each team has to create potential viral videos. The winning team will make it to the final round of the Ticket to Finale task, and only one will emerge as the winner.

The three teams are Team A, consisting of Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia; Team B, consisting of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt; and finally, Team C, with Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve. In the task, each team will describe several things happening in the house that has the potential to go viral over social media, but the contestants are not allowed to create fake scenarios or perform skits. The audience will vote live on the app and declare the winning team. The team with the maximum votes will emerge as the winner of the task. According to sources, Team C, consisting of Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve, has won the task and will now compete in the final round of the Ticket to Finale. It will be interesting to see who manages to secure their spot in the finale week.

Take a look at the latest promo of the show

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema and airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called the Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia.