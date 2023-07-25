Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ticket to Finale week: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and more divided into teams; Details here

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 serves up a series of intriguing episodes that keep audiences glued to their screens. From explosive arguments and emotional breakdowns to unexpected alliances and game-changing tasks, each episode is packed with drama and entertainment. As the show is in its 6th week, the viewers can expect more entertainment and unpredictable sequences. With each passing episode, the competition intensifies, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and eagerly anticipating the next thrilling twist in this season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ticket to Finale task details:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is slowly edging towards its finale week and it's time for the contestants to pull their socks to make it to the finale week. To increase the excitement level and completion, Bigg Boss announces 'Ticket To Finale' for this season. Bigg Boss says "This is the only Viral that is good for you!" The 'Ticket To Finale' task revolves around 3 teams, who have to make potential viral videos. The three teams are: Team A (Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia), Team B (Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt), and Team C (Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve).

In the 'Ticket To Finale' task, each team will take turns to talk about things in the house and the show that they think will become viral. (They are not allowed to perform any skits or create fake scenarios). Viewers will vote live on the app to choose the winning team. The team with the most votes will have its three members become contenders for the 'Ticket To Finale.' Only one of them will win the ticket this week. It will be exciting to see which team wins the task and who gets a spot in the final week of Bigg Boss OTT 2!

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the last weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Falaq Naazz was voted out of the show. Earlier, Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri were also evicted. Unfortunately, Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show suddenly due to a family medical emergency. Currently, there are 8 contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. They are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, and Elvish Yadav.

