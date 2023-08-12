Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to perform inside house as countdown to Grand Finale begins

The excitement is sky-high among netizens for Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. With the top 5 contestants eyeing the trophy, they are anxious as they cannot wait to see who among the top 5 lifts the winning trophy. Netizens are equally excited and anxious as they continue to campaign for their favorite contestants. The 5 contestants currently locked inside Salman Khan-hosted show include Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to perform on Grand Finale

It is not unusual for celebrities to grace the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss and perform. To fuel up the excitement among the Bigg Boss loyalists, we are back with exciting news. In the lead-up to the finale, singers Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur will perform electrifying numbers to entertain the audience. It will be a memorable experience for contestants as well as viewers to enjoy the musical celebration inside the house. The showmakers are keeping this concert to pay tribute to the loyal viewers who supported the journey of the contestants in the show. It will also add a thrilling twist to the game. This season, the contestants aka janta were an integral part of the show.

Tony Kakkar is one of the most popular singers who has earned a huge loyal fan base. Brother of singers Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, he has popular hits under his belt including 12 Ladke, Number Likh, and others. his most recent release Balenciaga became a hit overnight. Almost all his songs become trending overnight. Talking about Asees Kaur, she is best known for Raataan Lambiyan, the superhit track from Siddharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. Her songs Ve Maahi from Kesari, Gal Karke, and Bolna went on to become chart toppers. Besides rending her voice to film tracks, she has released many hit singles in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar was the last contestant to get eliminated last week in a mid-week elimination. With her elimination, this season got the top 5 contestants- YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, Social Media Influencer Manisha Rani, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt, and astrologer-turned actress Bebika Dhurve.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 56: RJ Mahvash meets finalists; here's what Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and others reveal