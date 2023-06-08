Bigg Boss OTT 2 Trailer: Salman Khan dances to Raftaar's rap; Says, 'Is baar Janta hai asli boss'

Bigg Boss OTT has again become the talk of the town, and fans can't wait for the second edition to premiere on the digital platform. Just like the previous season, the second season promises to be more entertaining as Salman Khan has taken the baton to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. With iconic superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will offer 24x7 non-stop entertainment and multi-cam action for free, a first in its history. For the very first time, Bigg Boss OTT will give the audience the ultimate power to influence the game, shaping outcomes related to daily tasks.

Here's what you can expect in Bigg Boss OTT season 2:

Immersing viewers in high-intensity action, JioCinema launched an electrifying promo titled "Lagi Bagi" featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar, dropping hints about the upcoming season. With the tagline "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi", this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, and allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Through live interactivity, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

The promo shows Salman and Raftaar shaking a leg on the hookstep embodies the anticipation of fans and contestants alike. That’s not all! The Bigg Boss OTT will offer a captivating experience with multicamera streaming, allowing fans to toggle between different perspectives and not miss a single moment of action. Additionally, the fans will have the opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time, elevating the interactivity to another level. Along with a 360-degree camera view inside the house, the viewers will be treated to 1000+ hours of live content in addition to exclusive cuts, and round-the-clock content drops from the house.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 Trailer here-

Salman Khan talks about Bigg Boss OTT season 2:

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan said, "India is always looking for nonstop entertainment, and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that! This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it is going to be never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can't wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start streaming on OTT from June 17 onwards on JioCinema.

