Bigg Boss OTT 2 - Uorfi Javed appeared in the house, had a fun evening with the contestants

Uorfi Javed is an Indian television actress and is the finest social media influencer. She is best known for her distinct fashion sense and social media presence, began her career in soap operas and she rose to prominence in 2021 after starring on Colors TV, the Indian reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a renowned reality program known for its exciting twists and turns, and it has a unique treat to offer to the fans this season as well. According to the latest buzz, Uorfi Javed made an appearance on the show.

Uorfi Javed was recently spotted on the set of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Here’s what happened.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame in 2021 after she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT. After that she kept her fans informed about her personal life through her social media handle. Uorfi was recently seen on the set of Bigg Boss OTT 2, she made a guest appearance on the show.

As Uorfi entered the Bigg B house, she made an interesting remark and said, “Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! That's why the theme of recycling is here – just like how I create my stunning outfits.”

Uorfi can be seen in a unique black spiked bralette and a beautiful black leather skirt with her hair tied neatly in a single braid. She is all set and ready to design the outfits of all the finalist contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 this last week's update:

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, surprised all the viewers by announcing the double elimination in weekend ka vaar. This week's nominees include Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar. However, it was Avinash and Jad who received the fewest votes.

Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and Mahira Sharma also made a guest appearance in the show and it cheered up all the remaining contestants. They all had some fun while Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and Mahira Sharma performed in the most fun way.

Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani are the top six contestants who entered the final week of the show.

