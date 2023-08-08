Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed enters the house, is mesmerised by THIS contestant

Uorfi Javed is a social media sensation who never fails to grab eyeballs with her sartorial picks. Anybody who is familiar with the name knows her love for experimenting with outfits. Her outfits are not just bold, but sometimes, equally bizarre. Yesterday, Uorfi entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to meet the contestants. After coming out of the house, she penned a note about her experience of meeting the contestants.

Uorfi Javed on meeting Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

The social media influencer took to Instagram yesterday and penned a note after meeting all contestants. While she enjoyed meeting everyone, she is impressed with one particular contestant. Any guesses? It’s Pooja Bhatt. Uorfi wrote, “Sabse aaj milke achha laga, lekin Pooja se milke I felt very positive! A very very strong lady with a righteous attitude. Wishing her so much love and positivity for the future.” She spend her time inside the house interacting with all the contestants, teasing a few, and talking about her stint during the first season of the show. For the unversed, Uorfi rose to fame with her short stint on Bigg Boss OTT 1.

Take a look at Uorfi’s post here:

Uorfi's interaction with Pooja Bhatt inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Yesterday, when Uorfi entered the house, Bebika Dhurve was the first to come and greet her. Pooja Bhatt hugged her next and said, “You’re a legend.” As Uorfi replied, “You are amazing”, Pooja went on to kiss her cheeks and said, “I love you, I love your audacity. Mein soch rahi thi aap is ghar mein kyun nahi hai? (I was wondering why you were not in this house with us)” Then Uorfi explained why she chose the outfit she was wearing. She wore a black bralette with screws all over it and a black leather high-slit skirt. Her hair was tied in a braid.

For the unversed, Uorfi entered the house with an agenda. Reportedly, she will design the outfits of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists. The grand finale will witness Uorfi's touch of magic to every outfit the finalists will don. She shared that each outfit will represent their journey.

Meanwhile, the contestants currently locked inside the house include Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt to Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya; Couples who found love on TV sets