Bigg Boss OTT 2: Was Abhishek Malhan a victim of partiality; Here's what his bestie Manisha Rani has to say

Manisha Rani has undeniably etched a special place in the hearts of her fans as one of the most beloved and resilient contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Since her exit from the show, she has been receiving an outpour of affection from her supporters. In the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, wildcard entrant Elvish Yadav emerged victorious by clinching the trophy during the Grand Finale night. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan secured the position of the first runner-up, while Manisha Rani claimed the honor of being the second runner-up. Recently, Manisha engaged in a conversation with reporters where she shared her thoughts on whether Abhishek faced any partiality in the show.

Manisha Rani on partiality with Abhishek Malhan in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Recently, Manisha Rani was seen engaging with the media. During this interaction, she was posed with a question regarding her perspective on whether she believed that there was any partiality done with Abhishek during their time on the show.

The actress said, “Nahi aisa nahi keh sakte ki Abhishek ke sath koi partiality hui hai. Elvish jeeta hai toh Elvish ko log bahar bhaut pasand kar rahe the. No doubt Abhishek bhaut achaa khela or wo already winner hai kyunki unhone bhaut logo ka dil jeeta but Elvish bhi bhaut achaa tha toh agar wo jeeta hai toh isme I don’t think Bigg Boss ne kuch kiya hai. (No, I can't say that there was any partiality towards Abhishek. Elvish won because people outside liked him a lot. There's no doubt that Abhishek played really well and he's already a winner in many hearts. But Elvish was also very good, so if he won, I don't think Bigg Boss did anything wrong in that.)”

Manisha added, “Bahar uska fan following itna tagda hai ki, fir wo jeet gaya isme galat kya hai. (He has such a strong fan following outside, so if he won, there’s nothing wrong with that.)”

Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan’s friendship:

Manisha Rani continues to showcase her genuine friendship with Abhishek Malhan even outside the confines of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Manisha and her father also visited Malhan during his hospitalization following the Bigg Boss finale.

Beyond her connection with Abhishek, Manisha also formed strong bonds with Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav during their time in the Bigg Boss house.

Work-wise, Rani is an Indian social media influencer, content creator, and dancer. She has gained recognition for the engaging and entertaining videos that she shares on her social media platforms. Manisha also shared with her fans that she will soon be appearing in a music album.

