Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 34: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is currently in its 5th week, and viewers are enjoying every episode of this controversial reality show. The contestants have been locked inside the house for over 34 days, completely cut off from the outside world, their loved ones, and technology. Apart from playing the game, the contestants have formed close bonds with each other, which is evident in the show's episodes. The competition becomes tougher for the contestants after the entry of 2 wild card contestants. In the 34th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants were seen participating in the captaincy task for the week.

Avinash Sachdev performs a secret task:

In the 34th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Avinash Sachdev was given a secret task by Bigg Boss to prevent Elvish Yadav from becoming the captain for the week. Avinash and some other contestants were not happy with the idea of Elvish being the captain, so this task was assigned to Avinash. The secret task had three challenges for Avinash to complete: 1- Sit on Elvish's chair and speak negatively about him, 2- Get Falaq Naazz to massage Elvish's head while praising him, 3- Have Jiya Shankar feed food to Elvish with her own hands. Avinash had to secretly reveal to the camera once he finished these tasks. After completing them, he would gain access to the activity area, designed as Elvish's control room. In that room, Avinash needed to disconnect the plugs of 3 contestants, removing them from the captaincy race. Since Abhishek couldn't become the house captain, his plug would already be disconnected.

Avinash then informed Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naazz about the secret task and asked them to help him complete it. To accomplish the first task, Avinash started a fake fight with Abhishek Malhan by speaking negatively about Elvish. However, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve noticed that Avinash's tone was not genuine, and he was just pretending to argue. When Pooja asked Avinash about it, he mentioned being assigned a secret task but didn't reveal the details. To create a scene, Falaq, Jiya, and Avinash acted as if Falaq and Jiya were upset with Avinash. Once Avinash completed the first task, he secretly went into the activity room and disconnected Manisha Rani's plug, removing her from the captaincy task.

Pooja, Bebika, and the other housemates, including Manisha, Abhishek, and Elvish Yadav, noticed that Avinash was acting secretly, but they couldn't figure out his hidden task. Avinash faced difficulty in entering the activity room, but Falaq came to the rescue by creating a fake scene about seeing a snake in the garden area. With her distraction, Avinash managed to enter the activity room twice and removed Aashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar from the captaincy race. Avinash successfully completes the task. Now, the five contestants left in the captaincy race are Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid. It will be interesting to see who will become the captain of the house and will be saved from nominations.

