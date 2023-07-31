Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from Salman-Khan led show

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E44: The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just two weeks away, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will be the deserving winner. In the 44th-weekend ka vaar episode, the superstar host Salman Khan talked to the contestants about their attitudes and had some fun activities with them. As the eviction moment approached, the nominated contestants were anxious. Before announcing the evicted contestant's name, Salman Khan scolded Manisha Rani for being too confident that she wouldn't be evicted.

Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the last nomination task, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia were in the bottom two as both were nominated to get evicted from the show. Before revealing who would be evicted, Salman Khan slammed Manisha Rani for being too confident. An unseen clip was played during weekend ka vaar episode where Manisha was seen claiming that she has confidence that she won't get eliminated today from Bigg Boss OTT 2. She even said that if her name was called, the Bigg Boss team would have to come and take her out because she wouldn't leave on her own. Manisha also said that she would fight to stay in the house and she has not even packed her bags for going. Manisha also explained to Salman that she meant she had performed well, so she was confident about staying in the house.

Salman then told Manisha that her overconfidence can backfire at any time and that only this time she is lucky as Aashika Bhatia got less votes. Salman then announced Aashika's eviction and told her that she has got less votes and this her journey in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 comes to an end. While taking an exit, the host again warned Manisha to stay on the ground and not to be so overconfident as it is not good for her. While bidding goodbye to Aashika, Manisha bursts into tears and hugged her. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan consoled her while she cried continuously. After seeing this, Pooja Bhatt told Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve that Manisha's outburst is not because of Aashika's eviction instead it is because Salman scolded her.

Take a look at the post here-

Aashika Bhatia joined Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card entry, along with Elvish Yadav, in the 27th episode of the show. Throughout her time in the house, she became close to Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan. However, Aashika also had several fights with Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar during her stay. After nearly 19 days, Aashika had to say goodbye and leave the show.

Apart from Aashika, the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, and Falaq Naazz. Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show abruptly due to a family medical emergency. Currently, there are 8 contestants still inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and in two weeks, one of them will be crowned as the winner.

