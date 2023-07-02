Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination: Akanksha Puri gets evicted from Salman Khan-led show

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E16: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is entertaining the audiences with its intensifying drama and unexpected twists. The show's latest episode showcased sudden nominations and jaw-dropping fights among the contestants, keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. Staying true to its format, the contestants continue to live together under constant surveillance, facing various challenges, tasks, and evictions. In the 16th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, another contestant had to bid farewell to the show.

Akanksha Puri gets evicted:

After being nominated, Akanksha Puri gets evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 after spending two weeks in the Bigg Boss house. The reason behind her nomination was breaking a crucial house rule by discussing nominations with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. Thus, Bigg Boss nominated Jiya, Akanksha, and Abhishek for potential eviction.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan introduced an intriguing task where the three nominees had to collectively decide on one contestant to be evicted from the show. The twist was that the discussion was time-bound, and as time passed away, the housemates' facilities would be taken away. Thus, Akanksha and Abhishek wanted Jiya to be out of the house. According to them, Jiya Shankar needs someone to survive in the house, and she can't play the game alone. However, their decision didn't match with the audience's decision, and thus, Akanksha got evicted from Bigg Boss' house.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri. The 9 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

