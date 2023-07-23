Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination: Falaq Naazz gets evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E37: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is entertaining the audiences with its intensifying drama and unexpected twists. The show has showcased sudden evictions and jaw-dropping fights among the contestants, keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. Staying true to its format, the contestants continue to live together under constant surveillance, facing various challenges, tasks, and evictions. As Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is slowly edging towards its grand finale, one after the other contestants are bidding goodbye to the show. In the 37th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, another contestant had to bid farewell to the show.

Falaq Naazz gets evicted:

The 6 contestants who were nominated to get evicted this week were Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. While talking about nominations, Salman Khan revealed that three contestants- Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid are in the bottom 3. Salman then asked all the contestants to vote out one contestant from these 3 who had made the least contribution to win the show. All the contestants took Falaq's name, and thus Falaq Naazz's journey in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 came to an end.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Apart from Falaq Naazz, the contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. Apart from them, Cyrus Broacha had to take an abrupt exit from the show due to family medical emergencies. In one of the recent episodes, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wild card entrants. The 8 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav.

In one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan announced that Bigg Boss OTT 2 got a two-week extension. With the show pushed for a fortnight, the finale date is now August 13. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the latest happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Jiya Shankar for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's glass of water