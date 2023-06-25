Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Pooja Bhatt-Bebika Dhurve; 5 spicy moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 8 Weekend Ka Vaar: Another day of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. It showcased first Weekend Ka Vaar of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Numerous conflicts arose, relationships took intriguing turns, and the housemates’ patience were tested in every possible way. In the 8th episode of the show, Manish Paul and Salman Khan gave tasks to housemates and told them to give titles to each other.

Here are 5 unmissable spicy moments from first Weekend Ka Vaar

Contestants were given tasks by Manish Paul and Salman Khan

Manish Paul entered the Bigg Boss house to promote his web series Rafuchakkar. He has a role of con man to play. Manish gave contestants a task in which they had to give some titles to each other. After Manish left the house, Salman Khan gave a task to housemates and told them to give film titles to each other. In the game, contestants were seen dissing each other.

Aaliya Siddiqui called Bebika Dhurve ‘Nautanki’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines since she entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the 8th episode, she called Bebika Dhurve ‘Nautanki.’ Manish Paul asked Aaliya who does she think is the ‘Nautanki’ in the house and she named Bebika without a flinch. According to Aaliya, Dhurve exudes negativity inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Reacting to her statement, Bebika said, “Sachhai aksar chubhti hai.”

Pooja Bhatt was called ‘Nakli Rani’ by Abhishek Malhan

Manish Paul asked contestant Abhishek Malhan to give the title ‘Naki Rani Sasta Raja’ to whoever he thinks suits the best. Without thinking much, Malhan chose Pooja Bhatt as ‘Nakli Rani’ and Cyrus Broacha as ‘Sasta Raja.’ Reacting to the title, Pooja Bhatt said, “I gladly accept the crown.” She also added contestants are way younger than her and not so experienced, so she does not mind.

Salman Khan said Jad and Manisha’s jodi are doing rounds among the audience

Salman Khan gave contestants a task to give titles to each other. During the game, Jad and Manisha were given the title of Saiyaan Mere Dumbell Bhauji Bichhaye Kambal. Salman said that this duo is loved by audience as well as being fully entertaining together.

Salman Khan slams Akanksha Puri

In the 8th episode of the show, Akanksha Puri and Bebika Dhurve got all the spotlight. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor slammed Akanksha for projecting false narratives against Bebika. He said, “Bebika jab jail ke bathroom mein gayi, aapne bewajah shout karte hue ek narrative set kiya: ‘Yeh dangerous hai, isko doctor chahiye.’ When Akanksha was going to react, she was cutt off by Salman and added, “Mereko lagta hain ke aap drama karte ho.”

Meanwhile, during the game assigned by Manish Paul, Falaq Naaz called Cyrus Broacha ‘Kaam Chor Number One.’ Jad Hadid gave the title ‘I Me Myself’ to Jiya Shankar. Manisha Rani gave Akanksha Puri ‘Main Jhooti Main Makkar’ title. Palak Purswani said that the title ‘Thagna Mera Kaam’ aptly suit Pooja Bhatt. ‘Mujhe Gaandh Hain Pasand’ was for Abhishek given by Bebika. Avinash called Manisha ‘Full Idiot,’ and Pooja gave the title ‘Main Footage Ki Deewani’ to Manisha.

During Salman Khan’s game, Cyrus and Pooja were called ‘Main Anari Tu Khiladi.’ Everyone agreed when Akanksha was given the title ‘Yeh Dukh Kahe Khatam Nehi Hota.’ The title ‘Saiyaan Maare Dumbell/Bhauji Bichhaye Kambal’ was for Jad and Manisha. While, ‘Bhatakti Jawani’ was given to Jiya, Abhishek was crowned with the title ‘Shaana Kauwa Ghu Khayega.’

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

