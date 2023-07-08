Bigg Boss OTT 2: What happened which led to Jad Hadid's emotional outburst?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E21: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are giving their best to survive with each other in the house. It has been over two weeks, and the viewers have witnessed both arguments and friendships forming among the contestants. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house proves to be an unpredictable space where twists and turns constantly reshape the contestants' game. Today's episode was no different.

Jad Hadid's emotional outburst:

In the 21st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants were given a task by Bigg Boss in which they had to rank themselves. During the task, Pooja Bhatt made a comment about Jad Hadid not deserving to be in the top 5 due to an incident involving Bebika Dhurve and his reaction. The other housemates tried to explain the situation to Pooja, but amidst the discussion, Jad became visibly upset and expressed his frustration. Jad said, "If it suits you if I take number 8 or if I leave the house you will be more happy, I can leave the house. If I leave the house you would be at peace I think." Jad's outburst left the other inmates attempting to calm him down. Once the task was completed, Jad remained angry at Pooja Bhatt as they constantly kept talking about the incident where he flashed his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan tried to console Jad Hadid and reason with him. However, he insisted that he needed space and went to sit alone in the garden area. He expressed his anger and frustration, mentioning that he had already apologized multiple times for his actions. Abhishek and Jiya attempted to explain and comfort Jad, but he refused to listen to them. Jad shared that whenever he says something everyone thinks he is humiliating them and everyone attacks him in a language that he doesn't understand.

Jiya pointed out that Pooja was merely expressing her opinion and not attacking him. However, Jad claimed that everyone in the house was afraid of Pooja's influence and that she was manipulating others. Cyrus Broacha intervened to calm Jad down and reminded him that the ranks assigned in the task did not really matter. Jad explained to Cyrus that whenever he tries to defend himself, Pooja and Bebika bring up the incident from the previous week and target him, despite his repeated apologies. Avinash Sachdev also attempted to reason with Jad, but Jad remained steadfast in his refusal to listen.

Concerned about Jad's emotional state, Abhishek Malhan and Avinash approached Pooja and Bebika to discuss the issue. They requested that Pooja and Bebika refrain from bringing up the incident again since Jad had already apologized for it. However, Bebika broke down in tears, claiming that everyone supports Jad and no one understands her pain.

Advertisement

Jad then went on to apologize again to the camera for his previous actions. He began packing his belongings, but Falaq Naazz intervened and convinced him to stay. Jad then cried as he felt frustrated. He then had a heart-to-heart conversation with Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev. He hugged Avinash Sachdev apologising for his anger and the latter also got teary-eyed as he hugged Jad.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 21: Avinash Sachdev-Falaq Naazz's camaraderie to inmates ranking each other; 3 top moments