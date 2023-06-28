Bigg Boss OTT 2: What left Jad Hadid emotional? Find out the SHOCKING reason

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E12: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 left fans emotional as well as entertained with its shocking twists and turns. From shocking evictions to Bigg Boss nominating the contestants, this episode witnessed it all and left audiences. In the previous episode, it was seen that Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Aaliya Siddiqui, who belonged to the white team in the toy factory task won the task. Due to this, the white team members received special privileges where they were granted premium ration while the black team members (Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev) were given basic ration.

Jad Hadid gets emotional:

In today's episode, it was seen Jad Hadid eats his meal made from premium ration, and while walking beside him, Cyrus Broacha inquires what is he eating. When Jad offers his food to Cyrus, he rejects eating it as it was made from premium ration, and he was not allowed to eat. This leaves Jad extremely heartbroken, and he starts crying immediately while being disappointed. Falaq Naazz, who saw Jad crying first tried to console him. Everyone gathered near Jad and explained to him that it is just game and just a matter of a few days. However, Jad was profoundly hurt and denied eating his meal. He then sat alone, and Manisha Rani also consoled him.

While talking to Manisha Rani, Jad emotionally shared his childhood story and revealed how he used to stay days without food and jump in the garbage to get food and eat it as there was no food for him. He also shared that it hurts him that someone is not eating the same food that he is eating despite when they want to eat. Despite Manisha's attempt, Jad refuses to eat his meal.

After a few minutes, Jad explains to Jiya Shankar that they should eat their food (made from premium ration) in front of the other contestants who are eating meals made of basic ration.

