Bigg Boss OTT 2: What made Jiya Shankar give the villain tag to Bebika Dhurve?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will wrap up in just a few weeks. In a few weeks, the grand finale of this season will take place and there will be one contestant to win the prestigious title. However, the drama on the show will never stop with heated arguments taking place between the contestants. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve getting into an ugly spat over cosmetics.

Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve fight over make-up

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has kept the audience engaged with its latest twist and turns. In the new promo, a clash takes place between contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve over make-up items and also raises concerns over the potential damage during tasks. In the promo, as Bebika is getting ready, Jiya points out how the former has scattered her makeup items all around.

Take a look at the promo here

In her response, Bebika tells Jiya, “Logo ka muh na tod du main ( I will break people’s faces),” indicating she can even smash people’s faces if they touch her make-up collection. The Ved fame got all worked up and gave it back to Bebika, saying, “Fir toh muh tod ke dikhaye mera ( Let them break my face ).” Jiya further gave Dhurve the tag of a villain and told her, “Villain wali harkatein chutegi toh nahi (You will never stop being a vamp).” Reacting to Jiya, Dhurve replied, “Dhokebaazo waali harkat chutegi nahi (You will never stop betraying people).”

This is not the first time when these girls have locked horns. In the previous episodes, we have seen these two women getting into heated arguments while discussing household chores in the living room. Things got ugly with Dhurve using inappropriate language to provoke Shankar. Later, another contestant Pooja Bhatt learned about the matter and decided to maturely sort out things between them. She advised Shankar to calm down and not use any kind of derogatory language. However, despite Pooja’s intervention, Jiya held her ground wanting Bebika to end the conflict but later on backed out and appealed to the housemates to treat each other with respect. This new argument has already increased fans' anticipation about the upcoming episodes.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is preparing for its grand finale. Abhishek Malhan has already won the Ticket to Finale beating Pooja Bhatt during the final task of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. It will interesting to see who will emerge as the ultimate winner among all the remaining strong contestants.

