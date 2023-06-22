Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt was head over heels in love with a Khan; It wasn't show's host Salman

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt recently entered Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the 13th surprise contestant. The actress is currently seen surviving in the Bigg Boss house and living with other well-known celebrities. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her broken marriage and spoke about her ex-husband Manish Makhija. Pooja Bhatt got married to Manish in 2003 and later parted ways in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. But before Manish, did you know Pooja Bhatt was in head-over-heels love with a Bollywood actor? Yes, the actress was in love with a 'Khan' from the industry and had also planned to marry him.

Pooja Bhatt's past relationship:

For those unaware, Pooja Bhatt was in a serious romantic relationship with none other than Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan. Yes, it's true! They shared a strong commitment to each other and had even considered marriage. Back in 1995, Pooja openly discussed her plans of marrying Sohail Khan in an interview with Stardust magazine, expressing that they want a future together.

Pooja was quoted saying, "I’m aware of the fact that there are a lot of critics out there who’s already putting a time limit on our relationship. I don’t even want to waste time reacting. Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he.”

Speaking about her relationship with Sohail Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja had expressed that their bond had flourished due to various factors such as trust, respect, and understanding, encompassing all aspects. She emphasized that both she and Sohail understood the true worth of their relationship. She added, "But ill-wishers will be ill-wishers. There’ll always be negative types. Like see, there are lawyers who’ll always pray that people do illegal things or there are divorces, so they can make a living out of it. Voyeurism is a hobby of the world. But I’m mature. I’m not living on anyone else’s terms but my own. Be it professional or personal, or anything. I’m only answerable to myself and I only compromise with myself. As for the rest of the world, they can go to hell."

Pooja hated Salman Khan:

Despite being in a relationship with Sohail Khan, Pooja Bhatt hated Salman Khan initially. However, she expressed deep fondness for Sohail's father and had a positive impression of Arbaaz Khan. Pooja also mentioned that Sohail's mother is wonderful, noting her warm nature. Speaking about the differences between her and Salman Khan, Pooja had said, "Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us. I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family.”

Unfortunately, Sohail and Pooja never married. While Sohail married Seema Khan in 1998, Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhija in 2003.

