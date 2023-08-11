Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wild card debate between Elvish Yadav-Abhishek Malhan continues

The audience and loyal fans of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 really cannot wait for the grand finale of the show. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the ultimate winner among the strong top 5 finalists. With the show moving closer to the finale, the housemates have already started discussing about the deserving winner of the show. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see contestants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan getting into a small argument over the possibility of a wild card winning the show.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan’s wild card debate continues

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, we will witness morning conversations where contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are relaxing in the garden area, accompanied by Manisha Rani. Soon Elvish asks Abhishek, “If suppose you were saying that day a wild card cannot be the winner of the show to which Abhishek replies, “Mere liye woh journey impressive nahi hai’’(For me that journey is not impressive). Yadav continues asking, “Chalo main jeet gaya man lo’’ (Let us consider what if I win ?) and Malhan does not seem to budge as he answers, “Main yeh sochunga ki jeetna Abhishek deserve karta tha tu jeet gaya, ye meri opinion hai’’( I will think Abhishek deserved to win but you won and that is my opinion). Elvish gives a cheeky smile as he says, “Congratulations.’’

Take a look at the promo here

For the unversed, in the earlier episodes of the show Abhishek Malhan had openly said that a wild card contestant does not deserve to win the show. The popular Youtuber had even proudly said that he totally deserves to win the show due to his million fan following on his channel and social media. The host Salman Khan had even schooled Malhan for this arrogant statement in weekend ka vaar to not take pride in his followers and to feel that only he and his community is responsible for bringing viewership to the show. Both Malhan and Yadav belong to the YouTube community and are social media sensations so it will definitely be a cut-throat competition between them.

More about the show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will host its grand finale on 14 August 2023. In tonight’s episode, we will also see RJ Mahvash having an interesting interaction with the contestants. The contestants who have made it to the finale are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

