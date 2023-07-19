Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wild cards Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav get nominated; Here are 4 others who made the list

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 32: In Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, the contestants are voicing their unfiltered opinions and very few have managed to win the hearts of the viewers. The episodes are full of excitement and surprises, keeping viewers eagerly waiting for more. The 32nd episode also had jaw-dropping moments that shocked everyone. This week's nomination task was held, leaving everyone shocked as contestants were allowed to openly discuss nominations for the first time which created a lot of buzz in the house.

Bigg Boss announces nomination task:

Bigg Boss introduced a new nomination process, creating excitement in the house. Each contestant received lockets with pictures of other housemates. They could only nominate the person whose photo locket they were wearing. They openly discussed nominations and tried to influence each other's decisions. Bebika Dhurve got Pooja Bhatt's photo locket, Pooja got Bebika's photo locket, Jad Hadid got Jiya Shankar's photo locket, Falaq Naazz got Elvish Yadav's photo locket, Avinash Sachdev got Aashika Bhatia's photo locket, Aashika got Jad's photo locket, Jiya got Abhishek Malhan's locket, Elvish got Avinash's locket and Abhishek got Falaq's photo locket. Manisha Rani was saved from this week's nomination as she was the house captain.

During the nomination process, only six contestants were allowed to nominate. When the music played, they had to gather in the activity area with everyone and nominate the person whose locket they were wearing. The nominated contestant had to sit in front of a lion's face while red liquid was poured on them. Falaq nominated Elvish, Avinash nominated Aashika, Elvish nominated Avinash, Aashika nominated Jad, Jad nominated Jiya, and Abhishek nominated Falaq.

The 6 contestants nominated this week to get evicted are Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, and Falaq Naazz. The contestants who are saved are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan. It will be interesting to see whose journey will end at the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards on Jio Cinema. The grand finale episode will reportedly be held on August 13 and 14.

