Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Esha Gupta showcase sizzling chemistry in song Hum Toh Deewane; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 made history with the surprising victory of wild card contestant Elvish Yadav to clinch the reality show's crown. Yadav's journey in the house was marked by his sharp wit, clever one-liners, and swift comebacks, endearing him to viewers. Post his triumphant win, Yadav has continued to make headlines. Recently, Yadav posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen vibing with the stunning actress Esha Gupta on his new love anthem Hum Toh Deewane.

Elvish Yadav and Esha Gupta groove to song Hum Toh Deewane:

Just a few days ago on his birthday, i.e., September 14, Elvish Yadav pleasantly surprised his fans by releasing his debut music album, Hum Toh Deewane, featuring the stunning actress Urvashi Rautela. Just yesterday, Yadav took to his Instagram and shared a video where he and the beautiful actress Esha Gupta were seen recreating Hum Toh Deewane.

Both Elvish Yadav and Esha Gupta were twinning in vibrant blue, with Elvish donning a blue kurta and white pajamas, and Esha elegantly clad in a matching blue blouse and a light yellow saree. Elvish captioned the post with, "Hum Toh Deewane Going Next Level #elvishyadav #eshagupta #elvisharmy."

Urvashi Rautela added a touch of humor to the video by commenting, "Next level, I can see changes," and later humorously remarked again saying, "Systemmm got updated."

Eastern model and Elvish Yadav's former co-contestant from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Jad Hadid, joined in with words of encouragement, saying, "Yepppp, next level, I can clearly see that, keep shining bhai."

Netizens react

Elvish Yadav's fans couldn't contain their excitement and appreciation for the beautiful recreation of Hum Toh Deewane. One fan expressed their admiration by saying, "Systummmmmm hai bhai wazirabad to bollywood, a long story of 7 years hard work. You are a real gem, bhai @elvish_yadav." Another fan simply praised the effort and wrote, "Next level bro.”

About Hum Toh Deewane

Hum Toh Deewane made its debut on September 14th, marking Elvish Yadav's entry into the world of music videos. In this captivating music video, he shared the screen with the stunning Urvashi Rautela. The song is beautifully sung by the talented singer Yasser Desai, adding to its charm and appeal.

Elvish Yadav's foray into the music industry with such a remarkable collaboration with Urvashi Rautela and Yasser Desai signifies an exciting new chapter in his career.

ALSO READ: Hum Toh Deewane: Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela steal hearts with their sizzling chemistry