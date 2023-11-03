Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav booked by Noida police after rave party bust: Report

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has landed in trouble. The Noida Police has filed a FIR against him in connection with organising rave parties in Sector 49. The police arrested five people and snakes and venoms were recovered during the raid.

5 arrested, 9 snakes recovered in connection with Elvish Yadav’s rave parties

India Today reported that the police told them nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered during the raids. Five people were arrested in connection with the case, and Elvish Yadav’s name came up while questioning them. Reportedly, they revealed that they used to supply snakes to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s parties.

Check out Elvish Yadav's social media post here:

The rave party was busted following raids by the Drugs Department, Forest Department and Noida Police. Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer at the People For Animal (PFA) organisation filed a complaint. His complaint mentions Elvish and other YouTubers filming videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses.

He further alleged that foreign women are invited to these rave parties to consume snake venoms and narcotics. Forest Department officials and the police were given a tip-off after individuals from PFA contacted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner posing as a customer.

SHO Sandeep Chaudhary stated that besides the five arrested accused, a case has been registered under sections 9, 39, 48 (A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Elvish as well. Currently, a probe is underway.

Elvish Yadav filed an FIR last week

Eight days back, Elvish Yadav filed an FIR when he received extortion messages from an unknown individual. The person demanded Rs 1 crore, however, he was soon arrested from Gujarat following the police's prompt action in the matter.

On the professional front, after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav starred in a few music videos. For his latest one, Bolero, he collaborated with Manisha Rani, his fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant.

ALSO READ: Video of Uorfi Javed getting arrested goes VIRAL: Is it for real or just publicity gimmick?